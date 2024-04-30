Of the €80 billion of investment needed in EU ports over the next decade, a significant share is for the energy transition

The Association of European Ports has presented a new study
which illustrates in detail what are the types of investments
needed in EU ports over the next ten years,
needs that the study, as already anticipated by the European
Sea Ports Organisation
(
of 2
April
2024), amounts to €80 billion. The study,
made by Peter de Langen, owner of the
Ports & Logistics Advisory, in collaboration with
ESPO, is based on a survey carried out by interviewing
84 ports, of which 35 are part of the network
'Core' of the TEN-T trans-European transport network, 19
ports included in the TEN-T "Comprehensive" network, 18
management of port systems that are part of the two
TEN-T networks and 12 individual ports that are not included in the two networks.
The new study is an update of a similar analysis
on the investment needs in the ports of the European Union
carried out by ESPO in 2018.
Compared to the 2018 study, the new analysis highlights
a much smaller need over the next decade for
investments for the expansion of port areas, quays and
of terminals, investments which, based on the
identified in 2023 - account for around 26% of the
€80 billion of investments deemed necessary in the
over the next decade, compared to around 37% of the total projected in the
2018. In 2023, on the other hand, the share of investments is higher
deemed necessary for the construction of infrastructures and services
to enable sustainability and the energy transition
of ports, which is estimated to be around 25% of the
compared to only 9% in 2018.
Among the other most substantial slices of investments
planned for the next decade in the ports are those destined for
maritime access to port calls, which is expected to amount to 10% of the
total (8% in 2018), those for the construction of infrastructures
for the improvement of the transport of goods within the
ports, equal to 8% of the total (8% in 2018), investments
for the purchase of equipment and superstructures, equal to 9%
in 2023 (7% in 2018), investments in intermodal terminals and
multimodal, equal to 4% (5% in 2018), those for the construction of
digital infrastructure, 4% (5%), and investments in
the construction of rail connections to ports, equal to 4%
in 2023 compared to 7% of the total in 2018.
Among the main investment items planned between now and 2034
by the governing bodies of the ports is the one to install the
cold ironing systems needed to allow ships and
other vessels mooring in ports to turn off their engines
and to be connected to the shore power grid: almost two-thirds
of port executives expects to offer
this possibility for ships arriving in ports, while
other governing bodies, with a few exceptions, are already today
provide such a service. Part of the planned investments is
also aimed at providing green energy to trucks working with
as well as companies operating within ports
as well as to provide clean fuels to ships.
The new study shows that the current programming of the
investment of European ports is quite accurate, with
expected annual investments of around €7-9 billion in the
next decade, and that projects are at a more advanced stage
compared to 2018. Furthermore, stresses that these investments aim to
create value for port users and for society in
general. Finally, the study notes – but is certainly not the last
problems - which is one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the
projects envisaged is that of raising funds
necessary for their implementation, and notes that ports therefore have
need for public funding to be able to implement projects
Scheduled.