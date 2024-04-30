In the first three months of this year, Chinese ports handled 76.7 million containers (+10.0%)
Overall foreign goods traffic grew by +9.5%
Pechino
April 30, 2024
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in the
China's seaports and inland amounted to $4.09 billion
tonnes, with an increase of +6.1% on the corresponding
period of 2023. Beijing's Ministry of Transport announced
whereas traffic to and from abroad alone amounted to 1.31
billion tonnes, with an increase of +9.5% on the first three
months of last year.
In the container sector, traffic was equal to
over 76.7 million TEUs (+10.0%), of which more than
12.4 million TEUs (+8.6%) handled by the port of
Shanghai, which is the world's leading container port by volume
of traffic.
In the month of March of this year alone, the global traffic of
stood at 1.57 billion tonnes, with a
up +2.7% on March 2023, including 450.9 million tonnes
of foreign traffic (+7.6%). Container traffic alone is
amounted to 27.2 million TEUs (+6.4%).
