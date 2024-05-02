Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports record results for the first quarter

The positive trend in economic and operating results continues
of the U.S. cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
(NCLH), which in the first quarter of 2024 reported revenues of
$2.19 billion, representing an increase of
+20.3% over the same period in 2023 and the new record relatively
in the first quarter of the year, a peak that was reached
thanks to the highest level ever scored in the first
quarter from cruise sales, which amounted to 1.46
billion dollars (+20.8%), and sales on board ships,
which totaled $731.4 million (+19.3%).
Ebitda and profit values also
were the highest recorded in the first
459.5 million respectively
(+133.8%) and $218.4 million (+1,937.6%). Net profit is
$17.3 million compared to a net loss of
-159.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.
In the first three months of 2024, the number of passengers will also increase
embarked on the group's ships set a new record
for the period with a total of 737 thousand units
(+16,2%).
NCLH Chairman and CEO, Harry Sommer,
announced that the level of bookings reached in the
The first quarter of 2024 is the highest ever.
Currently, the NCLH Group has a fleet of 32 cruise ships
operated under the brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and
Regent Seven Seas Cruises and has an order book of 13 new
ships that will be taken over by 2036.