Hannibal plans to activate a rail link between Italy, Hungary and Romania

By the end of the year, Hannibal, the transport company
intermodal plant of the Contship Italia group, will activate a new
rail link between Italy, Hungary and Romania
will connect the Italian group's Rail Hub in Melzo with the
BILK and Arad terminals in Budapest and Curtici, respectively. The
connection, intended for semi-trailers, shipping containers (20',
40' and 45') and any other equipment including containers,
semi-trailers (with P385, P386, P400 profiles) and swap bodies, will be
operated as an open railway system.
The train will run twice a week and will be able to
Carry up to 35 load units. Departures
from Italy are scheduled on Tuesdays and Fridays
and in the opposite direction every Saturday and Tuesday, while the
Transit time will be 48 hours. The connection of more than 1,500
kilometres will see in traction a partnership between two
operators: Eurogate Intermodal which will be entrusted with the
intermodal train traction in Hungary and Romania and Oceanogate
in the Italian section.
Andrea Spagnuolo, sales & business development manager at
Contship, explained that "to benefit from the new service
will in particular be all traffic coming from the
from Turkey, reinforcing Curtici's role as a transport hub
connecting Hungary, Romania and Turkey to Italy'.