The 2023 final budget of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has been approved

On Tuesday, the Management Committee of the
Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has approved the budget
final balance for the year 2023 of the entity that closes with a surplus
current account of €17 million, a deficit of
capital account of €23 million (due to investments with
for a total deficit of six million euros, which is
with the administrative surpluses of previous years. The
income statement recorded a net profit of five million and the
The balance sheet shows a final cash balance of €448 million.
In addition, the final balance shows a revenue from port taxes of
about 17 million, up +1% on the previous year. The Canons
have undergone a substantial increase, amounting to approximately
about four million more in takings than in 2023,
mainly due to the ISTAT revaluation index, set for
2023 at about +25%.
Recalling that in 2023 the ports of the system marked the
New all-time record for passenger traffic, with transits
on the quays of the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di
Stabia of 8.36 million people (+9.1%) of which 1.73 million
cruise passengers (+43.2), the president of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea,
Andrea Annunziata, pointed out that "2023 has been
An exceptional year. The growth in passengers, he explained, is
record-breaking status and the general traffic is holding up, despite the
international economic situation'. With regard to the
future prospects, Annunciata specified that "the next
years will be a bit particular, fundamental - he specified - for
finalize the European investments of the PNRR, which will allow us to
further develop the infrastructure of the ports of Naples,
Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia, increasing productivity,
protecting the environment and ensuring safety. We're talking about
more than €600 million, not counting regional and
complementary national countries. These are very important resources."