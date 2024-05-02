New Italy-Libya-Egypt service to Tarros and Messina

In mid-June, Tarros from La Spezia and Ignazio from Genoa
Messina & C. will activate the new service called
respectively LEX and ELI, which will connect Italy with the
Libya and Egypt. The line will be operated with two local vessels
with a capacity of 1,150-1,200 TEUs, one for each
company, every 12 days or so, and will connect the
ports of Salerno, Genoa, La Spezia, Tripoli, Misrata, Alessandria
and Benghazi. As part of the same service, carried out as part of the
of a vessels sharing agreement, Tarros will scale
also the ports of Malta and Augusta as "private calls". In
with the opening of this infra-Mediterranean service,
in the northbound relationship, Messina will begin to scale the
Port of Alexandria with the ships of the Middle-East service, offering
a direct stopover for traffic from the regions of India,
Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.