In the first three months of 2024, cruise traffic in Global Ports Holding's terminals increased by +30%

In the first nine months of the 2023 financial year, a period that is
ended on 31 December, the terminal group's revenues
Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the main operator
the world's leading cruise industry, amounted to
$135.8 million, an increase of +47% on the same
period of the previous financial year. EBITDA was equal to
92.9 million (+45%). During the period, the port terminals managed by the
group, which is controlled by Turkey's Global Investment
Holdings, recorded cruise traffic of 10.17
million passengers (+52%) with the call of 3,564 ships (+20%).
In the first three months of 2024, the group's terminals welcomed
A total of 3.23 million cruise passengers, an increase of +30%
on the corresponding period of 2023. Cruise ship stopovers
there were 1,025 (+18%).
If in the full 2023 financial year, which ended on 31 March last, the
The group's terminals recorded 4,589 ship calls for a
total of 13.4 million cruise passengers, with increases respectively
of +20% and +46% on the 2022 financial year, the group expects that in the 12
months ending on 31 March 2025, traffic will be
about 16 million cruise passengers net of future traffic
in Saint Lucia, which recently joined the GPH network
(
of 10
August 2023), and what will be moved at the
cruise terminal in the Moroccan port of Casablanca, whose
management, at the end of a tender procedure, in recent days it has been
was awarded on a preliminary basis to the consortium with a 51% stake in the
GPH, 40% Moroccan Steya and 9%
Ocean Infrastructures Management consulting firm of Spain's Ocean
Capital Partners which has been selected as bidder
preferential.