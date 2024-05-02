This year the national forum for rail freight transport Mercintreno will be held in Padua

The sixteenth edition of Mercintreno, the national forum for the
rail freight transport, this year, for the first time,
will not take place in Rome but is scheduled for October 10
at the Padua Fair as part of the third Green edition
Logistics Expo, the international exhibition of sustainable logistics
scheduled from 9 to 11 October. Specifying the reasons for their
led to choose the Padua event as the venue for the
forum, Annita Serio, creator and project manager of Mercintreno,
pointed out that 'Mercintreno is responsible for the development and development of the
support for rail freight transport since 2009, when this issue
It was of very little interest not only to public opinion but also to the
transport and logistics operators. We had seen
"We held on and
progressively, over the years, our independent forum
has become the natural place where the stakeholders of the
sector, but also institutions and the world of communication
meet to discuss how to develop economic values,
social and environmental aspects of freight transport. Today, no one would dream
to imagine modern logistics without the railway, and in
without rail-road intermodality. Logistics is
in itself an activity that requires the
virtuous collaboration of several different subjects: and it is
in this sense - explained Serio - that they have seen in the
partnership with Green Logistics Expo, an opportunity to
Both, us and the salon to be even closer and more helpful
to all operators in the sector and to whom, for the public roles that
covers, must define the policies of the sector. For us, it's a
first time away from Rome, but we will be in the heart of logistics
in one of the most economically and economically dynamic regions
more involved in complex national logistical relations
and international'.