Sharp drop of -15.1% in goods in the port of Taranto in the first quarter
Unloaded cargo decreased by -21.0% and cargo at embarkation by -8.7%
Taranto
May 2, 2024
In the first quarter of this year, the port of Taranto
handled 2.66 million tons of goods, with a sharp decline
-15.1% on the corresponding period of 2023 generated by the
decrease of -22.4% recorded in February 2024 on the same month
last year and the decrease of -28.6% in March 2024, after
that last January cargo volumes had risen by +7.5%.
In the first three months of 2024, only the
liquid bulk with 984 thousand tons (+17.6%). Accentuated
reduction in dry bulk to 1.20 million
tonnes (-23.2%) and even more significant decreases
of conventional goods and containerised goods
respectively to 459 thousand tons (-32.4%) and 14 thousand tons
(-72,8%).
The total quarterly traffic of goods at unloading is
1.30 million tonnes (-21.0%) and that of
at 1.36 million tonnes (-8.7%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher