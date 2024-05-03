In the first three months of this year, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait increased by +9.3%

In the first quarter of 2024, ship transits in the Strait
of the Bosphorus increased by +9.3% as the
passage of 10,106 boats compared to 9,250 in the corresponding
last year's period. Among the main types of ships
In the first three months of this year, the Turkish Strait was
was crossed by 3,929 general cargo vessels (+2.3%), 2,219
bulk carriers (+5.3%), 1,486 tankers (+3.0%), 836 container ships
(+16.4%), 816 chemical tankers (+17.1%), 135 ro-ro vessels (+104.5%), 111
live cattle vessels (-19.6%), 79 tugboats
(+31.7%), 71 passenger ships (+688.9%) and 15 car carriers
(+150,0%).