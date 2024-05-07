Independent journal on economy and transport policy
According to WWF, sustainable planning for the EU's largest marine areas is fragmented and incomplete
The most discouraging scenario is that of the Mediterranean basin
Bruxelles
May 7, 2024
The maritime policies of 16 coastal states of the Union
are by no means on track to achieve the
climate and nature objectives of the EU. This is denounced by the WWF, which has
Analysis of the state of implementation in four primary basins
maritime countries and the outermost regions of the EU of the
Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP) under the Directive
European Law No. 89 of 2014 with the aim of promoting the development of
sustainable development of maritime economies and marine areas
while safeguarding marine and coastal ecosystems.
The analysis - highlighted the environmental association - shows
that the national plans are not aligned with the objectives of the Green
European Deal, lacking coherence and coordination
urgently needed to effectively achieve the
EU biodiversity and climate targets, and that,
where the plans are aligned with European objectives such as
in the case of the Canary Islands, Madeira and the
French outermost regions, the involvement of stakeholders
inadequate premises and such as to ensure that the plans are
consistently implemented and publicly supported.
With regard to the large European sea basins, the analysis of the
WWF notes that Maritime Spatial Planning in the
Baltic Sea region has only been partially successful as
the integration of an ecosystem-based approach - which
Keeps ecosystems healthy, productive and resilient
human pressure - is not uniform across Member States and,
taken together, the areas designated by the Member States for the
marine protection do not meet the objective of the EU strategy
biodiversity to protect at least 30% of the areas
marine and coastal areas, of which 10% should be safeguarded in
in a rigorous manner. In addition, where the national plans have dedicated
space for the offshore renewable energy needed to achieve
climate neutrality by 2040 according to the Green Deal
most countries have not considered the impacts of the
offshore energy infrastructure, ecosystems and
wildlife.
Regarding the state of implementation of the MSP in the Mediterranean Sea,
North, the association's analysis shows that if Member States
of the region have allocated sufficient space for the development of the
offshore renewable energy in order to meet the commitments of the
climate neutrality by 2030 and
are looking for ways to further expand these areas,
However, in Belgium the development of offshore wind farms is
Also allowed within marine protected areas
previously considered to support the objective of
of the EU Biodiversity Strategy to protect
strictly at least 10% of the marine areas, where the activities of the
human rights are strictly controlled and restricted. So also
Germany has adopted plans to build offshore wind farms
in Dogger Bank, which includes areas that are part of the Dogger Bank's network of
Protected Natura 2000 Sites of Community Interest
the European Habitats Directive. Infrastructure construction
so large - underlines the WWF analysis - contradicts the
conservation efforts associated with marine protected areas
focus on reducing human pressures and
Improving ecosystem resilience to change
Climate change. However, the analysis points out, referring to Germany -
The Region is also putting in place a unique agreement between
wind farm developers, civil society and government
focuses not only on the development of offshore wind energy at the
outside marine protected areas, but also on investments in the
restoration of vulnerable ecosystems. Referring to the complex
of the North Sea basin, the analysis shows that, however,
No national plan is currently achieving all the
objectives of the EU Biodiversity Strategy, which
includes the inability of all States to designate
adequate and effective marine protected areas covering at least 30%
of national waters, and this just eight years after the deadline for
achieve this level of protection.
For WWF, the Northeast Atlantic region is also
poor results in the protection of the
nature and the restoration of marine ecosystems, which are essential
to support the region's blue economies and improve the
resilience of coasts to climate change. No plans
maritime spatial frameworks including an assessment of the
the cumulative impact of all activities at sea - explains
analysis – no country is currently working to ensure that
the combined effects of the maritime sectors remain within the
Ocean tolerance capacity. In addition, the
Report - There is an absolute lack of cooperation
on marine issues and no country takes into account
into account the interlinkages between its national plan and the
those of other nations and its impact on these plans.
More discouraging is the analysis of the maritime plans
in the EU's Mediterranean region which, according to WWF,
are inadequate, do not take into account climate change and are
to achieve the objectives in the field of
renewable energy production and protection
navy. Moreover, the analysis notes, the plans are not based on a
strong cross-border cooperation and the involvement of
stakeholders, both of which are crucial for a region that is
reliance heavily on small businesses in sectors such as tourism and
fishing. The report specifies that four Member States - Croatia,
Cyprus, Greece and Italy - could not be assessed as
have not yet implemented plans for their marine areas and are
subject to infringement proceedings by the Commission
for failing to prepare these plans within the deadline
of March 2021. The analysis explains that among the Member States that WWF
was able to assess, the country with the best
Slovenia, however, achieved only one result
partially positive (56%) in applying a
ecosystems and the management of its waters, while France and
Spain, two countries with territorial waters in more than one sea
regional, both scored higher in the
Mediterranean Sea and other European sea basins, highlighting
the social, economic and cultural importance of this region for the
largest blue economies in the EU. Also - Specification
analysis - both countries have specific strategies in place to
contribute to achieving the objective of the EU Strategy on
biodiversity to protect at least 30% of the areas
marine and coastal areas. However, with the exception of Slovenia and Malta, all
Member States of the Central and Eastern Mediterranean remain
without a national plan, despite the strong dependence on these
nations from tourism linked to the sea.
