Difficult first quarter of the year for Finnlines

The Finnish shipping company Finnlines of the group
Italian shipowner Grimaldi closed the first quarter of 2019
2024 with revenues of €162.2 million, down by
-0.6% compared to the same period last year. Accentuated
the increase in operating costs, which amounted to €157.1 million
(+12,0%). EBITDA amounted to €30.1 million (-33.8%),
operating profit of €6.8 million (-70.8%) and operating profit
was almost zero compared to a net profit of 21.5
million euros in the first three months of 2023.
In the first quarter of this year, the fleet of ro-pax vessels of the
Finnlines transported 184,000 trucks (+5% approximately), 27,000 cars
not accompanying passengers (-37%), 285 thousand tons of other
loads (-16%) and 153 thousand passengers (+21%).
"The first quarter of the year," commented the
Chairman and CEO of Finnlines, Tom Pippingsköld
- was challenging, but Finnlines managed to
overcoming obstacles such as high interest rates, inflation,
geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in economic growth in
Europe. Several political strikes in February and a strike of
Four weeks in March-April led to a noticeable drop
of Finnlines' earnings. On the result - Pippingsköld pointed out
- the start-up costs of two new merchant vessels are also incurred'.