The road connecting the new areas of the port of Piombino has been inaugurated

Today in Piombino the new link road was inaugurated
Gagno-Terre Rosse of about 1.5 kilometers that will connect the
access route to the new areas of the port and the new
industrial areas. The work, worth €10.1 million,
will act as a first step in streamlining traffic to
the city waiting for the construction of the first lot of the
works on the extension of the SS 398 to the port of call.
The works are contracted by the Port System Authority
of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea and the president of the body, Luciano
Guerrieri, stressed that it is an infrastructure
strategic strategy for the enhancement of the new areas of the port of
northern area, which extend over an area of about 300,000 meters
squares of yards and quays with depths down to -20 meters, in large part
some of which have already been completed and are operational and some of which are in the process of being
completion.