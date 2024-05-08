Positive quarterly economic performance of Wallenius Wilhelmsen

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group, which specialises in transport
maritime and motor vehicle logistics, closed the first
year-ago quarter with revenues of $1.25 billion,
unchanged compared to the same period in 2023, which
recorded a contribution of €927 million (-3.0%) from
Shipping. EBITDA and operating profit are
amounted to €438 million (+10.1%) and €273 million respectively
(+9.2%), with contributions from shipping activities of 378
million (+10.9%) and 256 million (+11.8%). Net profit is
$185 million (+6.9%), of which $215 million (+22.9%)
generated by maritime transport activities that in the
handled vehicle volumes of 14.1 million
cubic metres (-6.9%).
The group's Chairman and CEO, Lasse
Kristoffersen, said he was satisfied with the results of the
first quarter of 2024, "in particular," he specified
in light of the impact of multiple external events. The volumes of
maritime transport and available capacity," he explained
have been negatively impacted by the use of
alternatives to that of Suez. In addition, the collapse of the bridge at
Baltimore has had an impact on activities on the coast
Eastern United States. Despite this, and thanks to the
extraordinary efforts of our team, we have achieved another
a remarkable quarter'.
Meanwhile, in recent days, Emanuele Grimaldi, administrator of
delegate of the Italian shipping group Grimaldi which operates
also in the maritime transport of cars and others
rolling stock, acquired 5.12% of the capital of Norwegian Höegh
Autoliners which has a fleet of 33 ro-ro vessels for the transport of
auto, plant engineering and breakbulk of the overall capacity of
232 thousand cubic meters. In the first three months of 2024, Höegh's fleet
Autoliners transported loads totalling 1.2 million
cubic metres compared to 1.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
last year.