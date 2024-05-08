In the first three months of 2024, cargo traffic in the port of Venice decreased by -9.8%

In the first quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
port of Venice was 5.55 million tonnes, in
decrease of -9.8% over the corresponding period of 2023. In the industry
of liquid bulk cargo 1.70 million
tonnes (+6.4%), in dry bulk 1.52 million tonnes,
tonnes (-25.4%) and in the miscellaneous goods segment 2.32 million tonnes
tonnes (-7.4%). The Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Adriatic explained that in the bulk sector
The sudden decline was heavily affected by the
fossil coal and lignite (-61.45%) linked to the strategy
national energy sector, while in the case of miscellaneous goods, rolling stock,
with 795 thousand tons, they marked a growth of +7.9%, and the
containers, which amounted to 112,000 TEUs, suffered a
reduction of -8.6% which - the port authority specified - is
due to the Suez Canal crisis affecting the
most of the Italian ports and the Eastern Mediterranean,
Veneto included.
With regard to the port of Chioggia, the first three months of
This year they were archived with 166 thousand tons and a
increase of +40.7% almost entirely linked to dry bulk
which show a growth of +24.5% with 117 thousand tons
moved.
The PSA highlighted, in particular, traffic data
passengers linked to the cruise industry thanks - specified the body
- the new model of sustainable cruising inaugurated as a result of the
Decree 103 of 2021: in the first quarter of 2024, cruise passengers
There were almost 12,000 compared to more than 1,000 for the correspondent
last year's period.
"As many analysts have already announced," he said.
commented the president of the AdSP, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - 2024
for Italian ports, and therefore also for those in the Veneto region, it will be a
A rather complex year in terms of maritime traffic due to the
the persistence of international tensions that are causing a
unfavourable economic situation for the world economy and, as a result,
and on the Adriatic in particular. It is
A period that is putting the entire sector to the test, the same
which, as already mentioned by Federlogistica, has seen the traffic
Going through four international crises head-on
a few years and maintain its global centrality. In
In this sense, the data of substantial stability must be read, with a
2% growth in the commercial sector in the April period
2023-March 2024, by virtue of the performance of the Ro-Ro sectors
and steel, for the ports of Venice and Chioggia. For that
the System Authority, with the efforts of the entire community
continues to work to maintain high competitiveness
of our airports with all those activities and projects
aimed at creating value for our territory:
works financed by the PNRR and the calls for tenders for the excavation of the canals at the
Construction of the new cruise terminal and the future terminal
containers in Montesyndial, passing through investments related to
new concessions and, in the near future and with an active role for the port,
with the Simplified Logistics Zone'.