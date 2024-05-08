Lombardy is one of the most virtuous regions in food transport

In Lombardy, to bring every year to the tables of the
region 42 million tonnes of fresh food and deliver to the
consumers 160 thousand tons of frozen products, are used
13,454 temperature-controlled vehicles registered in the
region, of which 32% are registered in the province of
Milan. Within this fleet, 57% are LCVs
(light commercial vehicles) and 43% are M-HCVs (light commercial vehicles)
medium and large-sized commercial areas). The data of this fleet
will be presented tomorrow at the stage of the
Frigo'N'Motion, the "tour of Italy"
organized by OITAF - Interdisciplinary Observatory for Food and
Medication is dedicated to temperature-controlled transport, which is
will be held starting at 10 a.m. in the Sala Manzoni of the
Fiera di Milano, as part of Transpotec Logitec, the exhibition of
transport and logistics.
In the temperature-controlled transport scenario, the
Lombardy emerges as one of the most virtuous regions in Italy:
51% of LCVs and 61% of M-HCVs are classified as
Euro 5 and Euro 6, compared to a national average of 40%
for LCVs and 50% for M-HCVs. In addition, more than 50% of the
vehicles circulating in Lombardy was registered after the
2009 and is equipped with new technologies for the treatment of
of exhaust gases, thus increasing safety and reducing
the amount of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere.
Temperature-controlled towed vehicles registered in the region
On the other hand, there are 1,986, of which 1,797 semi-trailers and 189 trailers. 30%
is registered in the province of Milan. Even in the case of
of towed vehicles, Lombardy confirms the positive figure compared to the
National average: the average age of the towed fleet is
in fact, 15 years, compared to the average of 16.4 at the national level.
Tomorrow's event will be opened by Paolo's greetings
Pizzocaro (director of Transpotec). This will be followed by speeches by
Clara Ricozzi (President of OITAF), Giuliano Caselli (Director
General Manager of Cemafroid/Tecnea Italia), Valerio Guatta Caldini
(Euroengel Sales Manager) Stefano Brivio (CEO of
Wheeliot) Bruno Cortecci (UN UNECE Commission and Director
Pastoblok), Leonardo Galli (business development
manager of Melform), Andrea Ferraresso (sustainability advisor of
Tempo Zero), Michele Mastagni (Vice-President of Unrae and CEO Koegel),
Francesco Codispoti (Head of After Sales & Production at
Lamberet), Giuliano Baldassarri (LC3 fleet manager) and Valerio
Vanacore (Head of Alternative Traction at IVECO Market
Italy).