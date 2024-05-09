The decarbonisation of shipping could create up to four million jobs in the energy supply chain

The transition of the maritime transport sector towards
zero-emission fuels can create up to four
million jobs in the energy supply chain by 2050.
This is highlighted by a study by the Getting to Zero Coalition, the
Global Maritime Forum platform to support a
commercially viable for the decarbonisation of shipping,
which specifies, by way of reference, that the current industry
The shipping industry employs around two million seafarers.
The study, carried out in collaboration with the
Arup engineering consultancy, recalls that previous analyses have
The investment required is estimated at about two trillion dollars
to decarbonise maritime transport, but did not take into account
the positive impact of these investments, including the
job creation in the energy sector. The study
presented today by the Getting to Zero Coalition explains that there is
a strong connection between the decarbonisation of shipping and the
stimulus to the creation of new jobs, with the majority of the
that are likely to be tied to capacity expansion
renewable energy production. The analysis specifies that the
Much of the creation of these jobs is likely to be
will happen over the next decade due to the
Very large capital investments in infrastructure are planned
in the period.
According to the study, the creation of these jobs
It will help many nations move away from fossil fuels
while providing opportunities for workers affected by the
phasing out energy-intensive industries
carbon. In addition, the analysis states that supporting the development of
new skills will also help countries develop the
capacity needed to stimulate domestic production of
renewable energy and hydrogen, and this could support
decarbonisation in other sectors and help
countries to develop national hydrogen economies and, ultimately,
analysis, contribute to greater localization of specific
supply chains such as steel, cement and
energy.
The study also points out that, in addition to providing a potential
alternative for those at risk of losing their current job,
the creation of these jobs in the energy sector
renewables are also likely to create better conditions
for workers who access it, given that, as noted above,
by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA),
jobs in this sector are generally more
skilled, better paid, more diversified in terms of
and higher quality than those in the
fossil fuels.