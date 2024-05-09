The growth trend in the turnover of the Taiwanese Evergreen and Yang Ming continues

Last month, the growth trend of the
Turnover of the two main shipping companies
Taiwanese container ships in place since the beginning of the year and supported by the
rise in the value of sea freight. In April 2024 Evergreen
Marine Corporation and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation have
Reported revenues of $31.8 billion, respectively
Taiwanese (US$981 million) and US$14.9 billion, with
increases of +42.4% and +35.3% compared to the same month last year.
In the first four months of this year, Evergreen's turnover was
amounted to Taiwan $120.4 billion, an increase of
+35.1% over the corresponding period of 2023, and that of Yang Ming at
€58.7 billion (+22.4%).