In 2023, short sea shipping traffic between Spain and Italy fell by -5.2%

In 2023, short sea shipping services connecting Spain
with Italy they transported 8.63 million tons of cargo
rolling stock, with a decrease of -5.2% compared to the previous year. The
specifies the latest report of the Statistical Observatory on the
short sea shipping of the Asociación Española
de Promoción del Transporte Marítimo de Corta
Distancia (TMCD), the Spanish association that promotes this
mode of transport, in which it is specified that last year,
with regard to services to and from the Mediterranean coast of the
Spain, also the other major traffic flow, the one with the
Morocco, recorded a reduction having totaled 14.12
million tonnes (-3.8%).
The report also explains that if in relation to the coast
Spanish Atlantic the number of motorway of the sea services between
Spain and Italy remained unchanged compared to 2022
operated three lines, the Motorways of the Sea related to the coast
increased from seven to ten, increasing the number of
significantly the capacity offered (+46.3%)
second half of 2023 amounted to €3.84 million
linear meters.
In relation to road transport, in 2023 the
short sea shipping accounted for 51.8% of the
ro-ro cargoes transported between Spain and Italy.