Spinelli Srl renews the board of directors

Following the house arrest arranged by the Prosecution of the Republic of Genoa against Aldo Spinelli, founder of the port group and logistics company Spinelli, and his son Roberto, CEO of the group company Spinelli Srl for which the temporary ban on the exercise of business and professional activity has been laid down, Spinelli Srl has renewed its board of directors in order to ensure business continuity and its commitment to employees, customers and suppliers, the company said. Aldo Spinelli is accused of corruption against the former president of the Port Authority of the Western Ligure System, Paolo Emilio Signorini, and the current president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, while Roberto Spinelli is accused of corruption against the regional governor Toti (
of the May 7
2024).
Today the Board of Spinelli Srl has appointed Giovanni Benedetti as new president and Simona Brassesco and Mirco Panariello CEOs. The new CDA also includes advisers Juan Pablo Richards Bravo and Matthias Frank Mueller.
" The Srl Spinelli, the newly elected President Giovanni Benedetti, represents an extremely important reality for the port of Genoa and for the entire regional economy, both in terms of jobs and of the value generated for the territory. Our task now is to make sure that we continue to work as always, while maintaining our quality standards and our commitment to employees, customers and suppliers. "