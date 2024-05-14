India invests in the development of Iran's Shahid Behesthi (Chabahar) port

India and Iran strengthen relations in the sector
maritime-port with Indian investments in the Iranian port of
Shahid Behesthi (Chabahar) and with the forthcoming reconstitution of a
Shipping company owned by the two nations. Yesterday India
Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) has signed with Iran's Ports &
Maritime Organization (PMO) a long-term agreement for the
development of the port of Shahid Behesthi, an agreement that takes up a
2015 Memorandum of Understanding and a 2016 contract
had the same objective, namely to establish a link between
India's maritime alliance with the nations of Central Asia and
Afghanistan through the Chabahar port hub. IPGL is
was formed at the beginning of 2015 mainly to participate in the
to the development of Shahid Behesthi Harbour and is held by the
Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
through Sagarmala Development Co., Ltd.
India's planned investment in the Iranian port amounts to €370 million
million dollars, of which 250 million for the construction of
port infrastructure and €120 million for the purchase of equipment
Port.
On the occasion of the signing of the contract in Chabahar, affixed by
Indian opinion from the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Roads
Sarbananda Sonowal, Iran's Minister of Roads and Culture.
Urban development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, said that soon India and
Iran will jointly set up a shipping company,
thus resuming an initiative implemented with the Constitution
of the joint venture Irano-Hind Shipping Co.
Iran's Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and
by the Indian Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and at the time
affected by sanctions against Iran.