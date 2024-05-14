HMM once again recorded growth in quarterly economic results

Following the trend that is characterizing the market of
containerised maritime transport, which constitutes a
the group's core business, the South Korean HMM has left
behind five quarterly periods of decline in
economic performance, closing the first quarter of 2024 with
increases in the main values of the income statement. In the first three
Months of this year, the revenues of the Asian shipping company
amounted to 2,329.9 billion won ($1.7 billion),
with a growth of +11.9% over the same period of 2023 generated
the +10.5% increase in revenues generated by the
containerised maritime transport amounted to €1,935.8 billion
Won, from the +18.9% increase in revenues produced by the activity
of maritime bulk transport, which rose to €339.4 billion, and
the +22.8% increase in revenues generated by other activities
of the group, which amounted to 54.7 billion won.
The increase in quarterly turnover is a consequence of the
appreciation of the value of sea freight rates, with an average freight rate
which in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 1,350
dollars/teu (+27.3%).
Operating profit, at 407.0 billion won, recorded a
growth of +32.8% and the increase was also high
of the values of pre-tax profit and net profit equal to
to 503.5 billion (+61.4%) and 485.1 billion won respectively
(+63,0%).
In the first three months of 2024, the container fleet of the
HMM transported containerized cargoes totaling
893,337 TEUs (+3.9%).