In the first quarter of 2024, Evergreen's net profit grew by +187.7%
Investment of more than $65 million in the purchase of new containers
Taipei
May 14, 2024
In the wake of the recovery in the value of sea freight rates, in the
First quarter of 2024 the shipping company's revenues
Evergreen Marine Corporation of Taipei are
increased by +32.6% to $88.6 billion
Taiwanese (US$2.7 billion) compared to US$66.8 billion in
first three months of 2023. Increases in values have also been accentuated
operating profit and net profit, which were equal to
to $15.6 billion (+40.6%) and $18.2 billion, respectively
of Taiwan (+187.7%).
Today, in the meantime, the company announced the resolution of the
Board of Directors for the purchase of 17,500 new
containers for a total investment of $65.17 million
U.s.. The order was issued to the
Evergreen Heavy Industrial Corp. (Malaysia) Berhad, which is part of the
Evergreen shipping group.
