Call for tenders for the structural adjustment of a quay in the port of Ancona

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has published the call for tenders for the adaptation
of quay 23 of the port of Ancona, aimed at
consolidation and repair of the infrastructure to
improve its potential for use for traffic
maritime. The project involves the dismantling of the
rails on which the cranes operate and of the railway tracks present, which
will be repositioned, the consolidation of the cell structure
of the quay and the square behind it, the renovation of the
flooring and installation of all quay furnishings
necessary for mooring. The infrastructure will look like this
suitable for the loads of modern self-propelled cranes. It will also be
maintained the predisposition for the eventual installation of cranes
Fixed. The intervention will also make it possible to enhance the
Potential of intermodality in the Doric port
thanks to the presence of railway tracks that allow the
transport of goods to the quayside.
The total amount of the contract for structural adjustment
of quay 23 is €16.5 million. Questions for
The call for tenders must be received by the Port Authority by
June 26th.