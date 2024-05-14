In the first quarter of 2024, ship traffic in the Suez Canal plummeted by -42.9%

Last month, the marked downward trend of
ship traffic in the Suez Canal since the end of last year.
year and due to the effect of attacks by Yemeni militiamen
Houthis to ships transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and
the consequent decision of a number of shipping companies to
hijack their ships on the route that surrounds the cape of Buona
Hope. This negative trend led to a reduction in the
-42.9% of ship traffic in the first quarter of 2019.
2024 compared to the same period last year, being
Only 3,597 ships transited the Egyptian canal, of which 1,238
oil tankers (-40.0%) and 2,359 other vessels (-44.4%). The
total SCNT net tonnage of ships transited was
equal to 150.3 million tonnes (-59.0%).
Revenues generated by ship transits in the first three months of
This year, they amounted to 39.1 billion Egyptian pounds
(-45,2%).
In March 2024 alone, total transits were
1,115, a decrease of -49.1% on March 2023, of which 402
oil tankers (-44.8%) and 713 other vessels (-51.3%). The
SCNT tonnage of ships transited was 43.6
million tonnes (-66.2%) and revenues generated by transits
stood at 15.2 million Egyptian pounds (-40.9%). From
report the significant increase in the value of revenues generated by
transit rights in March 2024 compared to the previous month when
amounted to £10.6 million, despite the fact that in February the
traffic was only five transits higher by 2.1
million SCNT tons more.