In the first three months of 2024, new orders acquired by Fincantieri decreased by -40.7%

In the first quarter of this year, the value of the revenues of the
Fincantieri shipbuilding group grew slightly by
+0.2%, while the
new orders acquired during the period by the company. Revenues are
amounted to a total of €1.78 billion, of which €1.34 billion
billion from shipbuilding activities (-6.2%
over the first quarter of 2023, of which €914 million in the
cruise ship business, -1.7%, and €415 million in the
of naval vessels, -14.3%), €299 million from the Offshore segment and
special vessels (+25.7%) and €278 million from the Systems segment,
components and infrastructure (+5.0%). Ebitda was
€100 million (+15.8%), with a contribution of €84 million
from the Shipbuilding division (+7.5%), €13 million from the
Offshore and special vessels (+41.6%) and €16 million from the division
Systems, components and infrastructures (+70.5%).
In the first three months of 2024, the global value of new orders was
539 million, including 141 million in the Shipbuilding segment
(-44.0%), €498 million in the Offshore and special vessels segment (-6.6%)
and €207 million in the Systems, Components & Infrastructure segment
(-13,2%).
The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero, said he was very satisfied with the
results achieved in the first quarter of 2024, 'which
confirm and improve - he pointed out - the excellent performance
last year both in economic, financial and
Commercial. Orders for the first months of the year - he added
Folgiero - saw further confirmation of the robust growth
demand in both the civil and military sectors where we have
the Southeast Asian market which, together with the Middle East,
Oriente was a strategic objective of the business plan.
The 16% increase in EBITDA in absolute terms and the significant
improvement in percentage margins, up by
0.8 points compared to the first quarter of 2023, testifying to the effectiveness of the
of the actions envisaged in the business plan aimed at increasing the
profitability. On the front of the new
strategy, the acquisition of the Underwater business line
Armament Systems from Leonardo S.p.A. - explained Folgiero referring to
to the binding agreement signed in recent days
(
of 10
May 2024) - is a significant step that strengthens the
further our position in the diving and
naval defence is becoming increasingly geopolitically relevant. A
agreement that will allow us to accelerate our strategy
of technological integration and which will allow us to offer
New solutions and new means to our customers in the new domain
of diving. Folgiero concluded, the
strategic focus on the digitalisation of the ship system and
on the reduction of emissions it is already bringing
to the industrialization of distinctive solutions for our
offer and very innovative for our customers."