In 2023, Stazioni Marittime's revenues increased by +18.5%

Last year, Stazioni Marittime, the company that
manages passenger traffic in the port of Genoa,
recorded a gross turnover of €29.1 million, up
by +18.5% on 2022. The 2023 financial year, during which
Managed traffic increased by +24.3% having reached
A record 4.0 million passengers
(
of 5
March
2024), was closed with a net profit of 1.7
million euro (+75.5%), a figure approved today by the Shareholders' Meeting of
shareholders of the company.
With regard to the year 2024, Stazioni Marittime expects a
limited increase in ferry traffic, with values - ha
specified the company - which will be a percentage of the
+2-3%, while 307 calls are currently planned for cruise traffic
with about 1,500,000 cruise passengers.