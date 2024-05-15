The terminal operator SSA Marine creates a division for cruises

SSA Marine, the terminal operator of the American group
Carrix, announced today the establishment of a division for the
cruises which is led by Stefano Borzone, manager with
Experience in the cruise industry before as president of the
Metro Cruise Services and then as vice president of the
American cruise group Carnival Corporation and then again with
the same position in the companies Holland America Line and Princess
Cruises of the Carnival group.
"The creation of an independent cruise division - he said
explained the managing director of Carrix, Uffe Ostergaard -
represents a unique opportunity to build on the solid
bases that our experienced team of SSA terminal operators
Marine and Ceres has created with our cruise lines
customers and port authorities'.