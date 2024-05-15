Switzerland is increasing its investment in the operation and renewal of its rail network

Switzerland has decided to increase investment in order to
the operation and renewal of the railway network,
railway and station railways and stations, planning for the four-year period
2025–2028 expenditure up to CHF 16.4 billion (CHF 16.7 billion
of €), i.e. about two billion more than in the previous year.
period 2021-2024 and a figure that is 1.3 billion higher
compared to the one proposed by the Swiss Federal Council during the
the consultation procedure. The Council pointed out that
the increase in funds, in addition to offsetting price increases,
will ensure that the railways have access to more
funds in real terms.
The Federal Council also announced the request to the
Parliament to approve for the same period 2025-2028 the
CHF 185 million for investment grants
in favour of private installations for rail freight traffic
such as terminals and sidings.