Container traffic continued to grow in the Port of Long Beach in April

Last month, the growth in traffic of
containers handled by the Port of Long Beach, fueled by the volumes
full containers on landing and empty containers. The airport
Californian port handled a total of 750 thousand TEUs,
with an increase of +14.4% on April 2023. If flat containers
On boarding, as in the previous ten months, they decreased
having been equal to 98 thousand TEUs (-19.9%), on the other hand, as is the case
since last September, the volumes of full containers at unloading and
the empty ones recorded increases having totaled
365 thousand TEUs (+16.3%) and 287 thousand TEUs (+30.7%) respectively.
In the first four months of 2024, containerized traffic
total amounted to 2.73 million TEUs, with a
increase of +15.8% over the same period last year
year, of which 1.32 million full TEUs at landing (+19.0%), 377 thousand
Full TEUs on board (-20.2%) and 1.05 million empty TEUs (+32.7%).