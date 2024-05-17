Last month, container traffic in the port of Valencia amounted to 457 thousand TEUs (+14.2%)

Last month, the port of Valencia handled €6.26 million
tonnes of goods, with an increase of +9.7% on April
2023. Containerized cargo increased by +7.3% being
amounted to 4.96 million tonnes, a volume which was
Built with a container handling of 457 thousand TEUs
(+14,2%). Conventional goods totalled 1.06 million
tonnes (+22.8%). In the bulk sector,
113 thousand tons of liquid cargo handled (-9.1%) and 86 thousand
tonnes of solid loads (+34.7%).
In the first four months of 2024, the Spanish port of call
handled globally 23.47 million tonnes, with a
growth of +8.6% over the same period last year. The
containerised cargo amounted to 18.52 million
tonnes (+9.8%), with container handling of 1.7
million TEUs (+12.8%), including 414 thousand TEUs at embarkation (+8.8%),
433,000 TEUs at landing (+8.2%) and 858,000 TEUs in transit (+16.7%).
Conventional cargo amounted to 3.88 million tonnes
(+8.1%), liquid bulk at 367 thousand tons (-33.6%) and
dry bulk at 545 thousand tons (+17.4%).