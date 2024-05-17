In the first three months of 2024, CMA CGM's revenues fell by -7.0%

While the recent rise in the value of sea freight rates has rewarded
other world's leading containerized shipping carriers, in the first
quarter of 2024, as was the case for the
Hapag-Lloyd, the French CMA CGM also recorded instead
a continuing decline in economic performance
due to the continuation of the negative results of the
core business of container transport by sea, even if the
trend has slowed considerably compared to the quarter
previous.
The Marseille-based shipping company closed the first three months
this year with revenues of $11.8 billion, with a
decrease of -7.0% over the same period of 2023, of which 7.9 billion
generated by the containerized shipping segment (-11.4%), 3.89
billion from logistics activities (+0.6%) and 600 million from
other activities of the group (+45.4%). The Margin
gross operating income amounted to almost €2.4 billion (-30.3%),
with a contribution of over €1.9 billion from the maritime transport of
containers (-35.8%), of €361 million from logistics activities
(+6.9%) and $79 million from other activities
(+43,6%).
In the first quarter of 2024, the container fleet of the
French Group transported cargo volumes of more than
by 5.6 million TEUs (+11.7%).