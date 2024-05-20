Fincantieri launches a logistic support unit in Castellammare di Stabia

On Saturday at the shipyard of Castellammare di Stabia of the
Fincantieri has launched Atlante
, a
LSS (Logistic Support Ship) which is part of the
as part of the Navy's fleet renewal plan
Italian Military. Atlas
, which will be delivered in
2025, is the second unit of its kind built for
the Italian Navy, with the first ship Vulcano
which is
was delivered by Fincantieri in 2021.
Atlas, which is 193 meters long and will be able to
accommodating 235 people including crew and specialists, it is a
logistic support unit to the fleet also equipped with
hospital and healthcare capacity. The ship combines
transport and transfer of cargoes to other naval units
liquids (diesel, jet fuel, fresh water) and solids (parts of
respect, food and ammunition) and to carry out
repair and maintenance for the benefit of other units. The systems
are represented by the ability to command and
control in tactical scenarios, communications and control systems.
non-lethal deterrent defences. The unit is capable of
embarkon even more complex defense systems and support
intelligence and electronic warfare equipment.