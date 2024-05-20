In March, cargo traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -3.9% and in the port of Savona-Vado by -24.2%
In the Ligurian capital, a record number of cruise passengers in the first quarter of the year
Genova
May 20, 2024
Last March, the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado Ligure amounted to 5.30 million tonnes,
with a decrease of -9.0% on March 2023 generated by the decline in
-3.9% of cargo volumes on the quays of the port of call of
4.20 million tonnes and the
-24.2% reduction in volumes handled at
Savona-Vado results amounted to 1.10 million tonnes.
The significant decrease in traffic at the Savona airport is
was caused by declines in freight volumes
containerized (186 thousand tons, -33.5%), of solid bulk
(90 thousand tonnes, -33.2%), mineral oils (422 thousand tonnes,
-36.1%) and supplies of fuel and on-board stores
(4 thousand tonnes, -29.3%) which were partially offset
increases in conventional goods traffic (391 thousand
tonnes, +4.9%) and vegetable oils and wine (12 thousand tonnes,
+138,8%).
In March 2024, containerized cargo in the port of Genoa
totalled 2.0 million tonnes (-1.2%),
903 thousand tons (-1.1%), dry bulk in the
44 thousand tons (+1.4%) and in the
industrial 68 thousand tons (-15.8%). In addition, in the
liquid bulk cargo handled 1.0 million tonnes of
mineral oils (-8.7%), 51 thousand tons of chemical products (-14.2%)
and 19 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (-23.8%).
As far as passenger traffic is concerned, the ferries in Savona have
2,000 people handled (+147.8%) and 55,000 people in Genoa
(+6.9%), while in Savona there were 37 thousand cruise passengers (+65.8%) and
in Genoa 70 thousand (+40.5%).
In the first quarter of 2024, the two Ligurian ports, which are
administered by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Western, handled a total of 15.60 million
tonnes, with a decrease of -2.4% compared to the first three months of 2019.
last year, of which 12.13 million tonnes were handled by the
port of Genoa (+1.0%) and 3.46 million tons handled
from Savona-Vado airport (-12.5%).
In the port of Genoa, the quarterly traffic of miscellaneous goods is
remained stable at 8.0 million tonnes,
of which 5.6 million tonnes of containerised cargo (-0.1%)
built with a container handling of 952,386 TEUs
(+1.1%) and over 2.4 million tonnes of conventional goods
(+0,3%). Dry bulk in the commercial segment was
163 thousand tons (-9.3%) and industrial 244 thousand
tonnes (-15.5%). In the liquid bulk sector,
3.4 million tonnes of mineral oils handled (+6.7%),
133 thousand tons of chemical products (-0.5%) and 71 thousand tons
vegetable oils and wine (-15.9%).
In the first three months of this year, miscellaneous goods in Savona-Vado
amounted to more than 1.6 million tonnes (-6.8%),
including less than 1.1 million tonnes of conventional goods
(+4.9%) and 563 thousand tons of containerized goods (-23.1%)
totalled with a container handling of 66,933 TEUs
(-18,4%). Dry bulk cargo was 383 thousand tons (-21.0%) and
liquid bulk more than 1.4 million tonnes (-15.5%),
of which 1.4 million tons of mineral oils (-15.5%) and 27 thousand
tonnes of vegetable oils and wine (-15.4%).
In the passenger sector, ferry traffic at
Savona-Vado was 4 thousand people (+6.6%) and in Genoa
160 thousand people (+1.2%), while cruise traffic in the
Savona airport was 109 thousand passengers (+73.0%) and
Genoa of 169 thousand passengers, the latter number representing the
A new record for the first quarter of the year.
