Significant improvement in ZIM's operating and economic performance in the first quarter

Put behind five consecutive quarters of declining
revenues, of which the last four closed at a loss, in the first three
months of 2024, ZIM's turnover has returned to growth and
The net economic result returned to territory
positive. The increase in turnover was determined by the
a recovery in the value of the average freight rate recorded by the company
of Israeli containerized shipping that in the first quarter of
This year, it was $1,452 per TEU container
transported (+4.5%) as well as the +10.0% increase in volumes
of cargoes transported during the period of the ZIM fleet that are
results equal to 846 thousand TEUs.
In the first three months of 2024, the company's revenues were
amounted to almost $1.6 billion (+13.7%), of which over $1.2 billion
billions generated by maritime transport activities alone
containers (+15.0%) including €609.3 million (+42.2%) from
transpacific maritime services of the ZIM which in the period
transported 348 thousand TEUs (+27.0%), 185.0 million (+8.3%) deriving from
Asia-Europe services, which transported 70 thousand TEUs (-39.7%),
€164.7 million (-24.0%) from transatlantic services, which
transported 139 thousand TEUs (+27.5%), 122.9 million (-23.7%) generated
from intra-Asian services that transported 173 thousand TEUs
(-21.0%) and €147.3 million (+60.3%) deriving from services with
Latin America, which transported 116 thousand TEUs (+127.5%).
In the first quarter of this year, the operating costs of the
increased by +15.0% to almost 1.1 billion
Dollars. Ebitda totalled €427.0 million
(+14.5%) and operating profit €166.6 million compared to a
-$13.9 million in the first half of the year,
quarter of 2023. The net economic result was also
from a negative value of -€58.1 million in the first three months
last year to a positive value of 92.1 million
Dollars.
Expressing satisfaction with the results achieved by the
company in the first quarter of 2024, the Chairman and
ZIM's Chief Executive Officer, Eli Glickman, announced a
Upward revision of the full-year forecast
2024 that the Israeli company now plans to file with
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.55 billion
compared to an adjusted EBITDA of €1.05 billion
in FY 2023 and compared to the previous forecast of 850
million for the full year 2024. In addition, the EBIT value is now
expected adjusted for the year 2024 is between zero and 400
million compared to the previous forecast of a sign-based result
negative for -€300 million and compared to a result for the full
2023 negative sign of -422 million dollars.
Glickman explained that the improvement in expected results is
related to the recent increase in the value of sea freight rates that the
Israeli company believes it will continue in the next few years.
"Looking ahead," he specified, "we now expect that
Freight rates will continue to be high for longer than
initially expected due to the combination of the persistent
pressure on the supply and availability of equipment and
recent increase in demand. Even if the trend in freight rates during the
the latter part of 2024 remains an unknown," Glickman said
- we are confident in the strategic positioning of the ZIM as a
An agile player in container shipping with a
modern, competitive and cost- and cost-efficient fleet
fuel'.
Glickman recalled that by the end of this year, ZIM
will take delivery of the last 16 of the 46 ships that make
part of the company's newbuild programme, which
They include 28 units powered by liquefied natural gas.