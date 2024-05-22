New maxi drug seizure in the port of Civitavecchia

In the port of Civitavecchia, the financiers of the Provincial Command
of Rome and the staff of the Customs and Monopolies Agency have
intercepted a shipment of marijuana, weighing over 442
kilograms, and arrested a Bulgarian man on suspicion of committing the crime of
international drug trafficking. The drug consignment,
transported on an articulated lorry from Barcelona to the
in Bulgaria, it was concealed between reels of paper for industrial use and
household items, in front of which Jackpot, one of the dogs
anti-drug equipment supplied to the Civitavecchia group, has suffered
expressed its interest by successfully directing the action of the
Fiamme Gialle and the officials of the local Customs office. The
Once they reached the drug dealing squares, they would have profited
revenues of almost four and a half million euros.
This seizure of narcotics follows the seizure carried out a few years ago.
a day ago in the port of Lazio relating to two shipments of hashish and
marijuana weighing a total of 340 kilograms, which they brought
the arrest of the drivers, a Portuguese and an Italian, of two
articulated lorries also coming from Barcelona.