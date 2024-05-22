COSCO expects a positive 2024 for the container industry

The prospects for the containerized shipping market are as follows:
very uncertain, with analysts and observers not agreeing on the duration
of the current recovery in the value of freight rates, which is mainly attributed to the
geopolitical crises and, in particular, the decision to
companies to avoid the Suez Canal and attacks on the
ships by the Yemeni Houthi rebels in the area of the
Bab el-Mandeb Strait, diverting their traffic around the
Cape of Good Hope, a change of course that involves the
field with increased hold capacity and delaying impact
on the market for entry into new capacity fleets.
According to the China COSCO Shipping Corporation shipping group,
A new downturn in the market, if it occurs at all, is not
next. On the occasion of the "Capital Markets Day", held
Yesterday in Shanghai, the Chinese group explained that the growth in
of the value of sea freight rates is attributable to the recent
Steady increase in demand in the European and American markets
accompanied by the absorption effect of the new capacity
to be delivered this year due to the decision of the
companies to round the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in
increased duration of voyages and investment in vessels. Approximately
the impact that the input on the
new capacity market, COSCO representatives
said that the new container ships that the group will take
to be delivered in the period will facilitate the achievement of savings
scale, while also allowing resources to be concentrated on ships that
offer greater efficiency and increase competitiveness.
COSCO representatives explained that this situation
is also having an effect on the production of containers that the company
It expects to grow over the course of 2024, with selling prices
which should increase progressively as the
group, this market has entered a stable recovery phase. If a
end of 2023, the year in which production was approximately
2.3 million TEUs with a decrease of -39.9% on the year
previously, the world's container fleet was
of approximately 51.4 million TEUs, COSCO specified that the expected
production growth is expected to bring the size of the fleet to
58.5 million TEUs by 2028.
With regard to container traffic handled in ports,
business segment in which the Group operates through the
subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports, COSCO believes that in 2024 the
container traffic in domestic ports will continue to
growth steadily, with an effect of domestic demand that
will be more evident than that of the
international. COSCO expects a smaller increase in
traffic in European ports, in which, however, in 2024 the trend
will return to positive (+3%) after two consecutive years of
contraction. Particularly relevant - specified the
representatives of COSCO - is the expected growth in ports
of the Western Mediterranean, with an expected increase in the
+6.5%, and also the growth rate of Europe's ports
northwest is expected to be slightly above average
around +3-4%. Also in North American ports
A return to growth is expected, which should be expected this year
be around +7% driven by the replenishment of stocks in the
United States.