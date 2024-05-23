DSV, Maersk and MSC are among the suitors for the acquisition of DB Schenker

Among the offers received by the German railway group Deutsche
Bahn (DB) for the acquisition of its DB logistics division
Schenker there are those sent by a consortium headed by the
financial company CVC Capital Partners and the company
asset management companies Carlyle as well as those received from the
logistics group DSV and the shipping groups A.P. Møller-Mærsk
and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). He announced this today
the "Bloomberg" agency, recalling that since the sale,
Planned for a long time
(
of 15
December
2022), the German group could get more
€15 billion.
"Bloomberg" said that the value of the offer
advanced by the consortium led by CVC Capital Partners and Carlyle
It would be worth around €14 billion.
DB Schenker's revenues amounted to 19.1 last year.
billion euros compared to 27.6 billion euros in 2022 and the
operating income of €1.9 billion compared to €2.5 billion in the previous year
previous.