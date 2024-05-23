Switzerland, +2.1% increase in train path charges

In Switzerland, an increase of +2.1% in inflation has been decided
train path charges. The Swiss Federal Office of Refugees
Transport, called upon every four years to decide on a possible
adjustment of the fee, established it in order to cover the costs of
of the railway infrastructure and the level of the current
Rates assure more from 2021. These rates cover approximately
one-third of the costs of the federal railway infrastructure.
The FOT has anticipated that the adjustment will result in
will result in additional costs of around €11 million
CHF 8 million per year for long-distance transport
for regional traffic and six million for freight traffic.