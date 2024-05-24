Restrictions on maritime traffic in the Panama and Suez Canal and the Turkish Straits could reduce world GDP by $34 billion
Study led by the Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change
Lecce
May 24, 2024
In the best-case scenario, in 2030 the impact of the changes in the
on international trade that passes through three
strategic sea arteries (chokepoints), i.e. the
Panama, the Suez Canal and the Turkish Straits, will cause a
reduction of up to $34 billion (2014 prices) of
world gross domestic product. This is highlighted by a study led by the
Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change (CMCC)
focuses on the effects of this impact on production and
agricultural commodity prices.
The value of these additional costs has been estimated on the basis of the
basis of an SSP3 scenario in terms of socio-economic pathways
Shared Socioeconomic Pathway, which assumes an evolution of the
of the world economy, which has a lower degree of
international trade cooperation due to fears about the
food security and energy dependence.
The study points out that macroeconomic losses resulting from
restrictions imposed by the effects of climate change on the
Three sea routes are negligible in terms of variation
percentage and range from -0.02% of world GDP in the case of the channel
-0.004% in the case of the Suez Canal and -0.002% in the case of the Suez Canal.
case of the Turkish Straits. These are product reductions
global gross domestic - the study specifies - which are
mainly borne by importers (80% of the total).
The study also finds that, in a scenario fragmented by the
socio-economic point of view such as SSP3, the effects of the
reduction in ship traffic in these three
primary maritime arteries are heavier than
an SSP2 scenario with an average level of openness
international trade.
Focusing on the assessment of the impact of changes
climate change on the three crucial maritime routes, the study explains that the
Restrictions on ship traffic in the Panama Canal appear to be
the most critical ones, giving rise to the most critical macroeconomic impacts
at the global level and for different groups of countries:
exporters, the document specifies, the United States and Canada
they are clearly the losers to Ukraine and India; the EU area
also responds with increases in agricultural production and
exports, but nevertheless recorded an overall
GDP growth slightly negative; All importers register a
decline in imports, particularly acute in China for seeds
oily oils, in the MENA region for wheat and in South Korea for
other cereals.
Restrictions on commercial traffic
through the Suez Canal - the study continues - they tend to
penalise Ukrainian, Russian and partly Indian exports,
favoring the USA, Argentina, Australia, Brazil and Paraguay. The Decline
of imports is particularly evident in the MENA region,
in sub-Saharan Africa and in the "Tigris and
Euphrates". The impacts on the EU are particularly evident
increasing rice production.
Restrictions on the
commercial traffic in the Turkish Straits, on the other hand, have the largest
negative impacts on Russia and Ukraine, whose exports of
grains are mostly transported via this route
while they tend to favour other exporters such as
Argentina (other cereals), India (wheat and other cereals),
Brazil (of other cereals), the United States (of wheat and other
cereals) and Canada (wheat). The EU responds by increasing the
production and export of wheat and decreasing that of rice.
Within the EU area, there is also a substitution between the
cereal producers in the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe. A
Particularly worrying decline in commodity imports
This is particularly affecting Turkey, the MENA region, the
of the Tigris and Euphrates as far as wheat is concerned, and China.
With regard to the economy of the European Union alone, the
notes that weather events in localities
remote from this market such as the Panama Canal, which
It is currently the most affected maritime artery by the
lack of precipitation, could have a negative impact on the
cascading to the EU with potential losses of €2 billion
dollars of GDP. The study points out that even more
The impact on low- and middle-income countries is worrying:
The study shows that North Africa, the Middle East and the
sub-Saharan Africa are even more vulnerable to these
effects, once again highlighting the asymmetry and
unequal distribution of climate change impacts
on agriculture.
The study concludes that the MENA area, the Tigris area and the
of the Euphrates and the area of sub-Saharan Africa could be
particularly vulnerable to climate change, including as a result of the
restrictions on commercial traffic that could affect
three maritime chokepoints. In all three cases, the three areas
would suffer from a decline in imports of agricultural products
whereas, although the absolute values of the decline would be modest, they are
However, they should be considered worrying, also in view of the
fact that many of the countries affected are middle- and low-income.
In addition, the negative impacts would be in addition to the reduction of
harvested in those regions caused by climate change.
