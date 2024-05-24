Next Tuesday in Livorno, at the Sala Ferretti of the
Fortezza Vecchia, the conference "The Freight Train" will be held
in the Ports" organized by the FerMerci association with
the aim of promoting a dialogue between the institutions and the
rail freight operators in ports.
The event will also be streamed live on the channel
Fermerci's YouTube at the link
https://www.youtube.com/@fermerci2748/streams
.
Program
|
ore 15:30
|
Inizio lavori
|
|
Introduzione ai lavori
Edoardo Rixi - Viceministro delle
Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti
|
|
Interventi istituzionali
Eugenio Giani - Governatore Regione
Toscana*
Livio Ravera - Vicepresidente Fermerci con delega agli
Operatori di Ultimo miglio Ferroviario, A.D. e D.G di Mercitalia
Shunting & Terminal
Luciano Guerrieri - Presidente ADSP Mar
Tirreno Settentrionale
Daniele Moretti - Direttore Circolazione
Orario Rete Ferroviaria Italiana
|
|
Tavola Rotonda - Operatori del trasporto ferroviario merci
per il Porto di Livorno
Raffaello Cioni - A.D. interporto
Toscano Amerigo Vespucci
Guido Nicolini - A.D.
Logtainer
Vittorio Cascetta - Business Development, Analyst &
Funding Manager, Medlog Holding Italia
Silvio Damagini - A.D. e
D.G. Mercitalia Rail
Martin Ausserdorfer - A.D. Rail Traction
Company
|
|
Moderatore: Giuseppe Rizzi - Direttore Generale Associazione
FerMerci
|
|
* in attesa di conferma.