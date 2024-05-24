MOL will install a telescopic rigid sail on a second coal vessel
The system has reduced daily fuel consumption by up to 17%
Tokyo
May 24, 2024
The Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has
announced today that it has agreed with its compatriot
Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) the installation of the
Wind Challenger wind propulsion system on the coal ship
Kurotakisan Maru transporting coal to power plants
of the J-Power energy group. Installation on the
ship, which has a gross tonnage of 90 thousand tons and is long
235 meters and 38 meters wide, will take place in the second half of the
2025
This is the first installation on a ship currently in operation
service of the Wind Challenger, the system of telescopic rigid sails
designed by a group of companies and entities including MOL and Oshima
Shipbuilding Co., a shipbuilding company that has
built the Kurotakisan Maru delivered at the end of 2021
to the MOL group
(
of 3
October 2019). It is expected that the use of the Wind Challenger
reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 5% during a
travel between Japan and Australia and about 8% during a
travel between Japan and the west coast of North America
compared to a conventional vessel of the same type.
The Kurotakisan Maru will be the second ship
MOL coal mining machine equipped with Wind Challenger, a system that is
already operational on the newly built Shofu Maru ship
used on behalf of Tohoku Electric Power Co. MOL announced
whereas in the approximately 18 months after the delivery of the Shofu Maru,
occurred in October 2022, the Wind Challenger sail reduced the
daily fuel consumption of the ship up to 17% and
on average between 5% and 8% for each trip.
