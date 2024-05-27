Boluda Towage will buy the British towing company SMS Towage

La Boluda Towage by the Spanish group Boluda Corporación
Marítima continues its campaign to acquire
maritime and port towing companies, having entered into a
agreement to buy the British SMS Towage, an acquisition that
will include port and offshore services as well as
of the Hessle-based company together with its entire staff and the
its entire fleet of 20 tugboats.
With the acquisition of SMS Towage, which operates in the ports of
Tyne, Tees, Humber, Portsmouth, South Wales and Belfast and in the
regions of the United Kingdom, the Boluda Towage will increase
share of this market, where it is already
present in the ports of Invergordon (Cromarty Firth), London,
Liverpool and Southampton.
Following the acquisition, SMS Towage will be renamed
Boluda Towage SMS.