ABG Sundal Collier believes MSC's bid to acquire Gram Car Carriers is fair

On the occasion of today's launch of SAS Shipping's offer
Agencies Services, a company of the shipowners' group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), for the acquisition of the entire
capital of Norway's Gram Car Carriers (GCC), operation
agreed with the Board of Directors of the latter
company and announced last month
(
of 24
April
2024), the Board of the Norwegian company presented
A statement on the offer by the investment bank
Norwegian ABG Sundal Collier as an expert
independent.
In its assessment of the proposal, ABG Sundal Collier
Remember that the main objective of the offer is to
expand the MSC Group's presence in the transport market
of passenger cars, a sector in which the shipowning group
Switzerland is already present with two car carriers.
The Norwegian bank specifies that it intends to
of the bidder is to preserve Gram's business
Car Carriers, keeping this company name and the current
organisation of the company, with no intention of making any
changes to the company's workforce.
ABG Sundal Collier concludes that the price offered, equal to 263.69
Norwegian kroner in cash for each share of the GCC, is
deemed to be fair from a financial point of view for shareholders
of Gram Car Carriers.