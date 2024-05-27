The Cypriot government has revoked the concession for the management and development of the port of Larnaca

The Cypriot government has revoked the concession for
the modernisation and management of the port and marina of Larnaca
which has a duration of 40 years and which was awarded in the
2020 to Kition Ocean Holdings, a joint venture between Cypriot companies
Prosperity Group and REM International. Previously the stopover
port, which is the second largest in the nation
after Limassol and is active in both the freight and
cruises, operated by the Port Authority of
Cyprus. The agreement with the government, which entered into force at
April 2022, includes the assignment to Kition, for the duration of the
125 years old, management, development and sale of
hotel and tourist activities.
Announcing today the revocation of the concession, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Transport, Communications and Public Works explained that
The decision was taken on the basis of the
of the €1.2 billion investment planned for the development of
of the port and which was taken on the basis of the opinion of the
legal service and on the basis of a breach of a clause
of the contract due to non-renewal of the warranty
which Kition was supposed to carry out earlier this year.
The Minister of Transport, Alexis Vafeadis, specified that
The guarantee in question, amounting to EUR 8 million, is
one of the three provided for in the contract and relates to the
operation and maintenance activities. Vafeadis has announced
whereas the management of the port has been reassigned to Cyprus
Ports Authority and State Authorities, without any
interruption of the operation of the airport. The minister pointed out
and the port development project, which is one of the most
ongoing investments in Cyprus, will be continued
with alternative modes.
If in recent days Kition Ocean Holdings had complained
that the government was putting obstacles in the way of the progress of the
project, and therefore of investments, today the minister said
whereas the Kition had been convened for today in order to discuss the
gradual transfer of the management of the port to the State, meeting the
which the company did not show up.