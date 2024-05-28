In April, cargo traffic in Chinese seaports grew by +2.7%

In the first four months of 2024, Chinese ports handled
5.55 billion tonnes of goods, with a
increase of +5.2% compared to the same period last year,
of which 3.63 billion tonnes handled by seaports
(+4.9%) and 1.92 billion tonnes from inland ports (+5.7%). The
Beijing's Ministry of Transport has announced that in the first
four months of this year, the only traffic to and from abroad in the
Chinese ports amounted to 1.73 billion tons
(+9.1%), of which 1.58 billion tonnes handled by ports
(+9.4%) and 175.1 million tonnes from inland ports
(+7,0%).
In the first four months of 2024, only containerized traffic
amounted to 104.0 million TEUs (+9.0), of which 91.4 million
million TEUs totalled by seaports (+8.9%) and 12.7 million TEUs
million TEUs from inland ports (+9.9%).
In April 2024 alone, the total traffic is
1.46 billion tonnes, an increase of
+2.7% on April 2023, of which 938.3 million tonnes passed
through seaports (+2.7%) and 524.2 million tonnes
through inland ports (+2.7%). International traffic only
stood at 447.2 million tonnes (+8.1%), inclusive of
402.3 million tonnes handled by seaports (+8.2%)
and €44.9 million from inland ports (+6.3%).
As of April 2024, container traffic alone was
equal to 27.3 million TEUs (+6.3%), including 23.8 million TEUs
handled by seaports (+6.3%) and 3.5 million
TEU from inland ports (+5.8%).