The contract for the electrification of the docks of the port of Termoli has been signed
The program includes works with a total value of about 4.5 million euros
Bari
May 28, 2024
The rain of money that fell on Italian ports consisting of
Public funds, mainly European, allocated for recovery
of economies affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is
has been conveyed to various ports of call in the execution of the
works for the electrification of the quays in order to provide
shore power to ships at berth which, if
equipped with systems to connect to this network, they can thus
Shut down on-board engines and reduce harmful gas emissions.
Now it is the turn of the port of Termoli, with the
Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea, which has entrusted
these works to Eurowork Srl, which indicated for the design of the
the Temporary Grouping of Professionals composed of the
EN.Co & Partners Srl (parent company),
Ing. Tommaso di Bari, ing. Giuseppe Capolupo, Lorella archaeologist
Lamanna, ing. Rossella Piccininni, eng. Nicola Pellecchia (principals).
The contract relates to the definitive/executive design
and execution of the works for the "Electrification of the Pier Docks
Ferry, Fishing and Armed Forces of the port of Termoli", on the
basis of the technical and economic feasibility project
race base. The contract has a total value of approximately 4.5
million euros, of which 4.25 million for works, 88 thousand euros for
the final design and almost 48 thousand euros as an amount for the
security costs. After the signing of the contract, which took place in the
In recent days, the economic operator will present to the
Technical Department of the Port Authority, the executive project,
After that, the work will start.
The work involves the installation of four electrical systems
independent dedicated to the "cold ironing" service
of vessels and ships stationed in the port of
Termoli, one of which feeds the ferries with voltage
standardised 11 kV with flexible application options
of the system by providing connection sockets with
dual frequency at 50 Hz and 60 Hz, an electrical system of
400 V low-voltage tug supply with point
connection to the distribution dealer's network
E-Distribution at the low voltage level, a system
400V low voltage power supply for fishing vessels
three-phase and 230 V single-phase at 50 Hz frequency and a
electric power supply of the boats of the armed forces in
low voltage at 400V three-phase and 230V single-phase at frequency at 50
Hz.
The overall economic framework will be covered by the funds
of the National Plan for Complementary Investments to
integration of national NRRP funds. The PSA, in fact, had
the project has been submitted to the PNRR calls. The Ministry of Welfare
Infrastructure and Transport had admitted the work to
funding, allocating six million euros to the Molise airport.
"After Bari and Brindisi," the president pointed out
of the AdSP, Ugo Patroni Griffi - we have managed to bring the cold
ironing also in Termoli, a further and significant step in
Forward on the path we have taken towards sustainability
and the modernisation of port infrastructure. In a
In the near future, fishing fleets and ferries will be able to power the
their ships directly at the quay. You will go to
Tremors with zero environmental impact. This is a breakthrough
towards a cleaner, more
quieter and more sustainable."
If cold ironing has also been brought to Termoli, it is
It remains to be seen whether the companies operating maritime services from and
for the port, but also the operators of the fishing vessels, will equip the
their naval units, generally of small size,
expensive equipment needed for them to connect
to the shore power grid, which will also require
the continuous employment of specialised personnel on the
docks both in Termoli and in the other Italian ports more or less
that have been or will be electrified.
