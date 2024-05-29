Cruise group Viking Holdings closed the first quarter of 2024 with a net loss of -$493.9 million

Viking Holdings, the U.S. company operating in the
river cruise industry under the Viking River Cruises brand
and ocean cruises under the Viking Ocean brand
Cruises and which has been listed on the New Year's Fair since the beginning of this month
York Stock Exchange, closed the first quarter of this year
revenues of $718.2 million, an increase of
+14.2% over the same period of 2023, of which €665.3 million deriving from
from the sale of cruises (+13.9%) and €52.9 million from sales to
on board ships (+17.2%). In addition, revenues attributable to Viking
River amounted to €165.4 million (+27.0%) and those attributable to
to Viking Ocean at €447.7 million (+12.6%).
Ebitda and EBIT were
both negative, amounting respectively to -€328.4 million and
-$70.5 million vs. also strong results
-€34.0 million and -€115.9 million in the first three months of 2019.
last year. Viking Holdings closed the first quarter of 2024
with a net loss of -€493.9 million compared to a loss of
net of -€214.4 million in the corresponding period of 2023. The
Result for the first quarter of 2024 includes losses of -330.5
million from financial instruments.
In the first quarter of this year, Viking River's fleet was
made up of 63 boats (+5%) that hosted 27 thousand
passengers (+15.7%), while Viking Ocean's fleet was made up of
from nine ships (0%) that accommodated over 56 thousand passengers
(+15,3%).