Fit Cisl, it is necessary to ensure the full operation of the Management Committee of the Port Authority of Western Liguria
Letter to the extraordinary commissioner of the institution
Genova
May 30, 2024
The Fit Cisl Liguria secretariat and the Authority's Fit Cisl RSA
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea have written a
letter to the extraordinary commissioner of the institution, Paolo Piacenza, to
point out the problems that characterize the management of ports
of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure in the light of the judicial inquiry
which led to the issuance of precautionary measures against, among others,
the others, by the President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, and
of the former president of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo
Emilio Signorini, with the latter placed in pre-trial detention in
prison.
"In the meantime," the two union representatives wrote
We want to reiterate what we had already pointed out in a non-existent time.
when we denounced the prevalence of a vision
strictly top-down organization, which had placed at the center
few decision-makers with choices that, at least in terms of
opportunities, appear to be somewhat questionable, and have led to
inevitably to the sclerotization of important processes
Decision-making. In recent years, they stressed, we have witnessed
to mad races, sometimes poorly or badly reasoned, about the modalities
which then fell on the shoulders of workers and
workers who are unaware of the real directions taken, and often
assigned without serious planning that reflected the real
of the public interest and the port community in the
as a whole. We reiterate that choices of this kind cannot be
be exclusively political, but also and as a priority
necessarily technical'.
"The repercussions in terms of images," the letter continues, "
are enormous, so much so that there is already talk of reforming the
Port System Authority, as if the problem were to
necessarily fall on an entity that in historical terms but also in
has always played a major role. However
In recent years, we have seen an institution that no longer had
the true availability of choices that belong to him for
but which were imposed by other political actors. We
the establishment of a model based on the extremity of the
competition rather than collaboration, so much so that it has become more
relationships between colleagues. And as RSA we would like to point out that
We have always hoped for a constructive path with the others
trade unions, but we demand the autonomy to be able to
express our concerns and requests that are
diametrically opposed to the positions of the Authority's top management
as some people insinuate. Moreover, in this sad affair, the
employees felt lonely, wishing in vain to be able to receive
communications or addresses that can be followed in order to operate with the
serenity."
The secretariat of Fit Cisl, which together with the RSA represents
a hundred employees of the Port Authority between Genoa and Savona, asked for
that 'the full operation of the Committee is guaranteed
management necessary to avoid the feared possible paralysis
of the institutional activities of the PSA. It is required -
specifies the letter - that the institution restores the institutional figures
provided for by the Port Act, i.e. the Secretary-General,
in order to properly balance the activities
institutional/administrative responsibilities of the institution, including those related to the
normal industrial relations, we are given immediate answers in
on the protection of activities that are solely responsible for
project that deal with tenders are required to bring
forward also with regard to the NRRP resources that they are required to manage,
and the same applies to the activities of those responsible for the
procedure for all other ongoing proceedings, and
consequently of all the technical-administrative figures involved
and tell us what corrective actions can be taken within the
of the entity are intended to follow due to the events that
They have invested in it, actions also in terms of rehabilitation
reputational. And at the same time, we demand that it be closed immediately
with the long season of managerial positions assigned to
which have been found to be completely dysfunctional, incoherent and
moreover, they hinder the proper functioning of the machine
organizational, if we consider the neuralgic structures involved;
we must once again give a voice to the professionals and technicians employed by
this Authority, which has the competence to be able to "say
their" in order to put in place processes on the basis of the
famous principle of efficiency and effectiveness of the public
administration and the implementation of the works
in the institutional framework of the institution, closing the long period of
"extraordinary" that has distinguished them and that
seemed, even in this case, incomprehensible and destructuring,
as well as demotivating if not punitive towards some
employees'.
"These issues," the letter concludes, "are
essential to guarantee the work of this body and its
dependents. All in the best interest of pursuing the
public and institutional mission of the administration. Loudly
We want to reiterate that, as workers, we will continue to roll ourselves in
the sleeves to lift the institution and its image."
