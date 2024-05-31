Sixty kilos of cocaine seized in the port of Livorno

In the port of Livorno, the control garrison implemented by the
financiers and customs officials has led to yet another
Seizure of narcotics: as many as 52 blocks of cocaine for a weight of
of about 60 kilograms, which were identified in
a container from South America. To try to deceive
the inspection activities, the cocaine cakes were hidden
in the structure of one of the many containers carrying cargo
food (bananas) intended for large-scale distribution, but the units
Guardia di Finanza dogs and the scanners supplied
to the Customs and Monopoly Agency (scanner)
the umpteenth attempt to introduce another
Massive cocaine load.
The drug, after being sampled and analyzed by the
laboratory of the local Customs Agency, on the orders of the
Public Prosecutor's Office, was destroyed at the
the incinerator, while - if placed on the drug dealing squares -
would have yielded more than 20 million euros to organized crime.
million euros.